Fayose orders the release of Government house fuel for N145 per Litre

The Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has order the release of 80 percent of fuel in the government house to the general public at N145 per litre.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Governor Fayose blame President Buhari for his inability to offer solution to the current fuel scarcity. He said he had instructed that the fuel in Ekiti State government be sold to the general public at N145 per litre to ease the suffering and the wickedness of the APC government.

“I cannot be keeping fuel in the govt house dump while our people keep suffering,

“I have asked them to pump out 80 percent of the petrol in the Govt House Fuel Dump to be sold at control price of N145. The maximum a single individual can buy will be 25 litres.

“This hardship is too much for Nigerians to bear at this time and it is obvious that the President does not have solution to the fuel scarcity.

“People can not travel to meet their families because of the wickedness of this APC government.”

