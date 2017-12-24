 Fayose to give out Govt House fuel at N145 per litre | Nigeria Today
Fayose to give out Govt House fuel at N145 per litre

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said he has directed that 80% of Government House Fuel Dump be taken to a Petrol station in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. He said this is in reaction to the fuel scarcity in the country. Fayose announced that 80% of the petrol in the 60,000 litres capacity government house […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

