Fayose to give out Govt House fuel at N145 per litre

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said he has directed that 80% of Government House Fuel Dump be taken to a Petrol station in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. He said this is in reaction to the fuel scarcity in the country. Fayose announced that 80% of the petrol in the 60,000 litres capacity government house […]

Fayose to give out Govt House fuel at N145 per litre

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

