 Fayose to sell govt house fuel at N145/litre – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Fayose to sell govt house fuel at N145/litre – The Punch

Posted on Dec 24, 2017


Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has ordered the release of petrol in the government house fuel dump to two petrol stations in Ado Ekiti, to reduce the effect of fuel scarcity in the state. The governor said the fuel will be sold at N145 per
