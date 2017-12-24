Fayose to sell govt house fuel at N145/litre – The Punch
The Punch
Fayose to sell govt house fuel at N145/litre
The Punch
Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has ordered the release of petrol in the government house fuel dump to two petrol stations in Ado Ekiti, to reduce the effect of fuel scarcity in the state. The governor said the fuel will be sold at N145 per …
