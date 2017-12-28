Fayose Was Joking When He Asked Buhari To Resign… He Did Not Mean It – Former Ekiti Governor, Oni

A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has asked Nigerians to ignore the call by Governor Ayodele Fayose for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation over the ongoing fuel scarcity

The post Fayose Was Joking When He Asked Buhari To Resign… He Did Not Mean It – Former Ekiti Governor, Oni appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

