Fayose’s muscling Ekiti people, he has become pharaoh – Adeyeye
A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, of intimidating the people. Adeyeye described Fayose as pharaoh of Ekiti and accused the governor of harassing other members of the party that do not belong to his group. The former minister of […]
Fayose’s muscling Ekiti people, he has become pharaoh – Adeyeye
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!