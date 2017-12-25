FCTA Spent N9.6 billion On Education Projects In 2017

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI –

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that it spent over N9.6 billion on education development projects in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in 2017.

Speaking during the 11th Annual Media Luncheon, the secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, Senator Isa Maina, said that education-related projects worth N2.8 billion have been completed, while projects worth nearly N4billion were awarded and would be completed in few months’ time.

Some of the projects already completed by the secretariat, according to Maina, are the construction and rehabilitation of over 400 primary and junior classroom blocks across the territory, fencing of three secondary schools, furnishing of classrooms, offices, transit and staff quarters at Abuja University of Technology, Abaji, and the provision of laptop computers to secondary schools in Kuje and Jabi, among others.

Other projects, worth N3.8 billion, that were awarded and awaiting completion, he said, are the furnishing and equipping of science laboratories at GGSS, Kuje and GGSS, Abaji for computer-based exam (CBE) centre, as well as the supply of laptop computers for students.

Maina also revealed that the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has approved the payment of N2.8 billion for counterpart projects, between the FCTA and international partners.

Under the counterpart projects, the secretary added that the FCT minister has equally authorized the release of the sum of N2.8 billion counterpart funds, which enabled the administration to access the UBE funds, including the unpaid arrears of 2014 for the Teachers Professional Development (TPD) fund.

Maina also disclosed that the school feeding in the territory has been reviewed upward, from N200 to N300 per student, per day, to improve the quantity and quality of food for students, especially in the boarding schools.