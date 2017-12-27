Fear of Fraud Looms – Liberian Daily Observer
|
Front Page Africa
|
Fear of Fraud Looms
Liberian Daily Observer
As the final vote continues, fears loom about the outcome of the runoff election results given early reports of fraud, the summary dismissal of a key functionary in the NEC data center as well as the NEC's denial, to its data center, of access to …
At Least Two Cases of Election Fraud Reported in Montserrado
Police probe NEC staff, voter
Polling Staff, Voter Apprehended At Polling Precinct in Monrovia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!