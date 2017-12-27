 Fear of Fraud Looms – Liberian Daily Observer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fear of Fraud Looms – Liberian Daily Observer

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Front Page Africa

Fear of Fraud Looms
Liberian Daily Observer
As the final vote continues, fears loom about the outcome of the runoff election results given early reports of fraud, the summary dismissal of a key functionary in the NEC data center as well as the NEC's denial, to its data center, of access to
At Least Two Cases of Election Fraud Reported in MontserradoThe Bush Chicken
Police probe NEC staff, voterThe New Dawn Liberia
Polling Staff, Voter Apprehended At Polling Precinct in MonroviaFront Page Africa

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.