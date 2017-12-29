 Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Nigerians Crying & Praying For Buhari’s Son Speedy Recovery Following Bike Crash | Nigeria Today
Femi Fani-Kayode Slams Nigerians Crying & Praying For Buhari’s Son Speedy Recovery Following Bike Crash

Former Nigeria Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode have insinuated in his first tweet regarding president Muhammadu Buhari’s son’s bike accident that and I quote “Pharaoh let my people go or more calamity will befall you”. He said this is like a sign and that the president should resign now and let Nigeria be.

He has been an ardent critic on the APC-led administration and has left no stone unturned over his excessive hatreds of Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari. This time around, Chief Kayode slammed Nigerians crying fowl and praying for the speedy recovery of Yusuf Buhari who is still in coma over a bike crash.

See what he tweeted below and people’s reactions






