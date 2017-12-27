Few Weeks After Married Nigerian Woman Died With Her Lover While Having S2x In The Car, Her 2nd Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously

A 35-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ), identified as Femi, has died after initially escaping death a few weeks ago, for allegedly sleeping with a housewife, Mrs. Promise Clement. According to NewTelegraph reports, A few weeks ago, Promise died alongside another man, Lukmon Olowo, believed to be her lover, inside a Toyota Corrola car behind the headquarters […]

The post Few Weeks After Married Nigerian Woman Died With Her Lover While Having S2x In The Car, Her 2nd Boyfriend Dies Mysteriously appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

