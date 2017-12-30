FFK Discovers Yet Another 2 Dead Men Appointed By Buhari, Taken The List From 3 To 5

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has discovered two more additional dead men Mr. President appointed to the board of Federal Parastatals. This is indeed a disgrace to Nigeria and a shame to its citizens.

Mr. Kayode (SAN) drew the attention of the media to the 2 more dead men he discovered via his official Twitter account stating that Nigeria has now become a laughing stock and butt of cruel jokes in the International Community.

FFK tweeted this;

Garba Attahiru and Umar Dange are the latest additions to the list of dead men that Buhari has appointed to the boards of Federal Parastatals. This takes the number from 3 to 5. Nigeria has now become the laughing stock and the butt cruel jokes in the international community.





It is called corpsocracy; the rulership of the living by the dead. And President “walking dead” Buhari is its Chief Priest and primary advocate and promoter.