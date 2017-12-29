FG Constitutes Chairman And Board Members Into Government Agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has Constitutes Chairman and Board members to various government parastals and agencies. The list was released to Nigerian Television Authority this evening. Some of the Board Chairman and Members appointed includes; SN ORGANIZATION CHAIRMAN MEMBERS 1 National Read More …

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from GBLCAREERS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

