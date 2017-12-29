 FG Constitutes Chairman And Board Members Into Government Agencies | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG Constitutes Chairman And Board Members Into Government Agencies

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Job Vacancies, News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has Constitutes Chairman and Board members to various government parastals and agencies. The list was released to Nigerian Television Authority this evening. Some of the Board Chairman and Members appointed includes; SN ORGANIZATION CHAIRMAN MEMBERS 1 National Read More …

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from GBLCAREERS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.