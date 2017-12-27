FG grants approval for cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers state – Vanguard
Vanguard
FG grants approval for cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers state
Vanguard
The Federal Government has given approved to Green Energy International Limited, to build a Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also called cooking gas extraction plant at Ikuru Town in Rivers State. OML 34. In a statement in Abuja, Wednesday, the company …
