 FG grants approval for cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers state – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG grants approval for cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers state – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG grants approval for cooking gas extraction plant in Rivers state
Vanguard
The Federal Government has given approved to Green Energy International Limited, to build a Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, also called cooking gas extraction plant at Ikuru Town in Rivers State. OML 34. In a statement in Abuja, Wednesday, the company

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.