FG lags private sector in CCTV adoption

While the Federal Government of Nigeria has pushed aside the National Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Project, private companies have increased deployment and use of these monitors for increased security. BusinessDay finds that more private offices, shopping malls, night clubs, restaurants and even individual homes are stepping up use of surveillance cameras to track footage of…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG lags private sector in CCTV adoption appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

