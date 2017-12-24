FG not contemplating hike in petrol pump price – SGF

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is not contemplating any form of hike in the pump price of petroleum products. Mustapha disclosed this on Saturday at the handing over ceremony of the mantle of leadership as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) […]

