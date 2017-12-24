 FG raises terror alert level; another 146 suspects arrested in Abuja – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG raises terror alert level; another 146 suspects arrested in Abuja – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

FG raises terror alert level; another 146 suspects arrested in Abuja
Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said gallant troops and civilians injured by terrorists deserved Nigerians goodwill and sustained prayers just as he disclosed that government had turned the tide against “the enemy and annihilate those who work

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.