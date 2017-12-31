FG, states, LGs got N5.7tn allocation in 11 months – The Punch
The Punch
FG, states, LGs got N5.7tn allocation in 11 months
The Punch
Between January and November this year, the Federation Account Allocation Committee shared a total of N5.74tn to the three tiers of government. An analysis of the FAAC distribution shows that the amount represents an increase of N765bn over the N4.98tn …
