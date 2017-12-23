FG urged to use Nigerian communications consultants to frame economic narratives

The Federal Government has been called upon to use Nigerian Public Relations and Marketing Consultants to frame the nation’s economic narratives. The appealed was made by one of Africa’s leading economists, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, at a Fireside Chat, organised by the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) in Lagos recently.

Speaking on the theme of the session, “Macro-economic Factors That Will Impact the Nigerian Marketing Communications Industry in 2018,” Adedipe counselled the Muhammadu Buhari administration to tap into the expertise of Nigerian PR and Marketing Communications consultants to help the government frame its economic narratives and distill the message for better understanding of the populace. Adedipe said that Nigeria has exited recession going by the GDP growth recorded in the last two quarters. Government will therefore need to communicate better than it has ever done to be able to receive social approval for some of its policy initiatives and options.

On the economic outlook for 2018, Adedipe said, “there was no doubt about the fact that Nigeria had exited recession. We have had two quarters of positive growth back-to-back and there are strong indications that the last quarter of the year 2017 will record more GDP growth too. He advised businesses to begin to watch out for recovery signs”.

Adedipe further said, “A nation can go through the different phases of boom, recession and slump to recovery. So, there are recovery signs you need to begin to watch out for. Nigeria now has a brighter outlook. You must keep your eyes on sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, real estate, mining and trade amongst others.” He explained that these were dominant contributors to the nation’s GDP as they were of interest for government”.

