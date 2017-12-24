 FG Using Fuel Scarcity To Impoverish Igbo People – Ohanaeze Ndigbo | Nigeria Today
FG Using Fuel Scarcity To Impoverish Igbo People – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The President of apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has accused the Federal Government of using the fuel scarcity crisis in the country to impoverish Igbo people. In his Christmas message, he said that the Federal Government knew that it was the period Igbo people travel home the most but still…

