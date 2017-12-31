 FG’s appointment of NFF board members an oversight, Sports Minister says – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
FG’s appointment of NFF board members an oversight, Sports Minister says – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

FG's appointment of NFF board members an oversight, Sports Minister says
Abuja – The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has urged football stakeholders to remain calm over some appointments into the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board by the Federal Government. Okpozo, Ugbaja and Rev. Father Christopher Utau
