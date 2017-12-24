 FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SCORE NIGERIA

FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they prepare hard and come up with the right tactics. Super Eagles. Bonfrere, led Nigeria's Under-23 team
FIFA ranking will not stop Eagles from shocking the world- EchiejileAOL Footbal (press release) (blog)
Morocco to cancel friendly against Eagles World Cup foes ArgentinaSCORE NIGERIA (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.