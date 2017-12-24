FIFA 2018 WC: Bonfrere gives Eagles tips to beat Argentina – Vanguard
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles coach, Johannes Bonfrere said Nigerian players and coaches can avoid a defeat against Argentina at the 2018 FIFA World Cup if they prepare hard and come up with the right tactics. Super Eagles. Bonfrere, led Nigeria's Under-23 team …
