FIFA ranking will not impede Super Eagles, Onigbinde says

Akinade Onigbinde, the Coach of FRSC Football Club of Abuja, says Nigeria’s drop in FIFA’s December ranking would not adversely affect the team’s performance before and during the World Cup. Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that the Super Eagles have already distinguished themselves as one of the best teams in the world. He said the Super Eagles did not just take giant strides in their 2018 World Cup qualifying matches, but also in high-grade friendly matches.

