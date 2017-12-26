 Fight between Chad gold miners kills 15 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Fight between Chad gold miners kills 15 – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017


Fight between Chad gold miners kills 15
Fighting between rival gold miners left at least 15 people dead in northern Chad on Monday, a security source said. The violence erupted in Iri Bourgouri near the border with Libya, in the lawless Tibesti region which draws gold-hunters from all around

