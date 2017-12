Fight between Chad gold miners kills 15 – Vanguard



Vanguard Fight between Chad gold miners kills 15

Vanguard

Fighting between rival gold miners left at least 15 people dead in northern Chad on Monday, a security source said. The violence erupted in Iri Bourgouri near the border with Libya, in the lawless Tibesti region which draws gold-hunters from all around …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest