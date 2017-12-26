Fighting ‘defeated’ Boko Haram with one billion dollars

By Bola Bolawole I suspect Minister of Information, Lai Mohamed, will not be happy with what I am going to say here today because he is likely to accuse me of mocking the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari. Truth, they say, is bitter but have we any choice other than speak truth to power, especially when they make themselves comfortable but leave us smart and reeling from their cluelessness and naked incompetence? When they were wooing Nigerians to vote for them so they could torpedo the Peoples Democratic Party and upstage then President Goodluck Jonathan, APC and Buhari boasted they would make a mince-meat of Boko Haram within six months of assuming office.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

