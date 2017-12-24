Finally, Buhari Speaks On Ongoing Fuel Scarcity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sympathised with Nigerians on the lingering fuel scarcity currently being experienced in the country.

The president, who is expressing his sympathy three weeks after filling stations started grappling with shortages, said he has directed relevant regulators to step up “surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers.”

“The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues. “I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond,” the president said on Twitter. “I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country. “I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers, “Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding,” he said.

The president has been criticised by opposition party politicians for failing to address the crisis on time.

The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians,on having to endure needless fuel queues. I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 24, 2017

Last week, an opposition governor, Ayodele Fayose, had asked Buhari to resign as the minister of petroleum, accusing the Nigerian government of deliberately reducing supply in order to jack up the price of the product.

“The thinking is that by the time the scarcity persists for like one month, with Nigerians already buying at N200 per litre, the people will jump at it if petrol price is increased from N145 to N185 per litre,” Fayose said in a statement last week.

