Fine: Oil and gas: A look at what 2018 may bring – Farmington Daily Times
|
Farmington Daily Times
|
Fine: Oil and gas: A look at what 2018 may bring
Farmington Daily Times
The price of oil in 2018 will be volatile with commodity market traders selling on signals of OPEC-Russia “cheating” or members producing more oil than the extended Algiers Agreement output quotas. This should be expected as U.S. shale producers push …
Russia backs gradual, managed exit from oil cuts with Opec
Jaffe: Russia could toss wrench in oil, gas stability
Is Saudi Arabia's Post-Oil Future Realistic?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!