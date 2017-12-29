Finwise Summit Macau to Be Held in Macau from Jan 12 – 13, 2018

The Finwise Summit Macau 2018 will be held in Macau from 12-13 January 2018. The summit aims to encourage interaction among global fintech industry participants and to drive global fintech developments. Focused on blockchain technologies on the bleeding edge of the financial technology landscape, the event will gather outstanding fintech and blockchain companies from around the world and outline the opportunities that lie ahead for fintech and blockchain applications.

Finwise Summit Macau 2018 will bring together the hottest and most representative companies in the industry, and feature fresh content that brings value to exchanges, miners, investors, members of the press, mining pools and blockchain projects.

As a guest to the summit, you can gain access to events on the following topics:

– State of the Blockchain industry & Future Trends

– Blockchain Applications in Finance, Social Networking & Cross-Border Payments

– Innovative Investments & Financing in Blockchain Projects

– Development of Global Digital Currency Trading Platforms

– Exhibitions by the latest blockchain projects

– Offline display of the latest blockchain project worldwide

Summit details

Date：January 12 – 13, 2018

Location：Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central, Macao, China

Language：Chinese/English

Sponsorship Benefits

Sponsor applications for Finwise Summit Macau 2018 have officially been released. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please send Email to [email protected] before 5 January, 2018.

Note: Finwise Summit Macau 2018 does not support on-site registration. If you are interested in attending the event, please visit the official event website or buy tickets on https://event.3188.la/1097406210/SelectTicket/1101575165?catepageId=0

Please visit the event website for more details: https://www.finwisesummit.com/index-en.html

Contact

Sponsorship

Raymond HE

Email: [email protected]

Ticket Purchase

[email protected]

The post Finwise Summit Macau to Be Held in Macau from Jan 12 – 13, 2018 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

