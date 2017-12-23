Firecracker is for fun, not scriptural – Clergymen – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Firecracker is for fun, not scriptural – Clergymen
Vanguard
Lagos – A clergyman, Pastor Jonathan Olaoye, has described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural. Firecracker Olaoye of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ijomimo Oluwa, Isolo in Lagos …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!