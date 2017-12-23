Firecracker is for fun, not scriptural – Clergymen – Vanguard



Vanguard Firecracker is for fun, not scriptural – Clergymen

Vanguard

Lagos – A clergyman, Pastor Jonathan Olaoye, has described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural. Firecracker Olaoye of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Ijomimo Oluwa, Isolo in Lagos …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

