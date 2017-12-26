Firmino strikes twice as Liverpool crush Swansea

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool eased to a 5-0 win over bottom club Swansea City on Tuesday to remain fourth on the English Premier League table. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Philippe Coutinho put Liverpool ahead at Anfield after six minutes and Firmino doubled the lead shortly after halftime. Young full back Trent Alexander-Arnold added the third, Firmino grabbed a second with a calm finish and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain completed the rout.

