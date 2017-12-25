First Look! Dolapo Oni, Bolanle Olukanni, Toke Makinwa, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu at #WizkidTheConcert
Tonight, the highly anticipated Wizkid the concert is going down at the Eko Convention Center in Victoria Island and it is lit! Dolapo Oni, Bolanle Olukanni, Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Toke Makinwa and more stars have been spotted at the concert. See first photos below: Photo Credit: #WizkidTheConcert
