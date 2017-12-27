 Flavour Drops “Ijele” Music Video | Nigeria Today
Flavour Drops “Ijele” Music Video

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Flavour is back with a video of Ijele from his hit alum, Ijele- The Traveler.
The award-winning singer and instrumentalist feature Ogene star Zoro.

The song coupled with the instrumentals is sure to get the average Igbo man and lovers of palm wine and “Abacha” (African salad) on their feet.

Ijele is the fourteenth track off Flavour’s current album, Ijele- The Traveler.

Enjoy

