Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Man Utd are keeping close tabs on Napoli midfielder Jorginho as a possible replacement for veteran midfielder Michael Carrick.

Man Utd will have to fork out a whopping £178m in order to trigger Antoine Griezmann’s buyout clause before July 1, according to Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

Man Utd’s transfer plans may now change after Liverpool signed Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Nathan Ake is not surprised to see centre-back Andreas Christensen cement his spot in the Chelsea first team this season.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has issued a hands-off warning to any club interested in Joe Allen amid speculation linking West Ham with a bid for the Wales midfielder.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Ronaldo has warned Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho against signing for Barcelona because the Catalans “treat Brazilians badly”.

Southampton are hoping to take out-of-favour Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge on loan in January.

Sam Allardyce has revealed Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun is one of “many” frontmen Everton are targeting in January.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman remains hopeful of bringing in up to five players in the January transfer window to aid the struggling Championship side’s bid to beat the drop.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

On-loan Man Utd goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s guaranteed first-team football at Aston Villa will make the player reluctant to return to Old Trafford in January, says Shay Given.

Villa are hoping to take out-of-favour Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan in the January window.

Birmingham are making good progress with their transfer window plans, manager Steve Cotterill has confirmed.

Alan Pardew has made signing Danny Ings from Liverpool one of his main January priorities as he looks to address West Brom’s struggles in front of goal.

Meanwhile, the struggling Baggies have also been linked with unsettled Newcastle forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

EXPRESS & STAR

West Brom manager Alan Pardew is planning on recalling a number of his youngsters currently out on loan in January.

The relegation-threatened Baggies must sign a striker next month, according to Ally Robertson.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has refused to rule out a loan move for out-of-favour Liverpool forward Danny Ings in January.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino thinks offloading Virgil van Dijk will be a positive for the struggling south coast club if they can sign their January transfer targets.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass is reportedly wanted by at least two Championship clubs, one of which is believed to be Hull.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins wants to sign a striker, wide man and centre-back in January.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe says Jermain Defoe’s injury will have no bearing on his transfer window business, although the Bournemouth coach has not ruled out the possibility of signing new players next month.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester manager Claude Puel has refused to be drawn on reports linking the club with a January move for Benfica defender Andre Almeida.

The Frenchman has also revealed that no decision has yet been taken on the future of out-of-favour forward Ahmed Musa.

GET WEST LONDON

Ryan Sessegnon’s future is out of Slavisa Jokanovic’s control, according to the Fulham manager, as the young left back continues to be linked with both Man Utd and Spurs.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby are reportedly keen on signing Hearts defender John Souttar.

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon is interesting Southampton, according to reports.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest should offload Armand Traore in January if his attitude is not right, says the club’s former defender Kenny Burns.

Derby manager Gary Rowett has refused to rule out a January move for Birmingham midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld.

THE PINK UN

Rangers are weighing up a loan swoop for Norwich defender Russell Martin in the January window, according to reports in Scotland.

