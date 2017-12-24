Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Manchester United are holding off handing Jose Mourinho a new contract, as doubts are growing over whether he can take the club back to the summit of English football.

Dele Alli has to quit ­ Tottenham if Real Madrid or Barcelona make moves for him this summer, according to Jermaine Jenas.

Arsenal are leading the chase for Bundesliga hot shot Leon Bailey – and want to sign the £30m-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger next month.

Olivier Giroud’s agent is due in London for crunch talks this week over the Arsenal striker’s future.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton are eyeing £20m-rated Sheffield United midfielder David Brooks.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is hoping to be reunited with Wales and Liverpool star Ben Woodburn in the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is ready to loan Ryan Sessegnon back to Fulham to make sure Manchester United land the £25m youngster.

Manchester United’s plans to increase Old Trafford’s capacity have hit the buffers over staggering £750m costs.

Rafa Benitez will listen to offers for out-of-favour Newcastle trio Jack Colback, Mohamed Diame and Rolando Aarons in January.

West Ham boss David Moyes faces a losing battle to land Steven N’Zonzi – but is eyeing a shock move for Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

Chelsea want to recall Mason Mount from his loan at Vitesse Arnhem.

Pep Guardiola has an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred as Manchester City plan to bolster their midfield options next summer.

FIFA have effectively promised they will investigate suspected Russian doping in football before the 2018 World Cup gets underway.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is still keen to press ahead with plans to land French international Steven N’Zonzi when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar his No 1 January transfer target.

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to launch a double January transfer swoop for Ross Barkley and Luke Shaw to revive Tottenham’s bid for honours.

England boss Gareth Southgate has not shut the World Cup door on Jack Wilshere.

