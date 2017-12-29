 Forbes Lists Best Paid Athletes In History | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forbes Lists Best Paid Athletes In History

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Popular American business magazine Forbes recently released the list of 25 highest paid athletes in history. Forbes published the list of athletes who made the most money since 1990, counting salaries, advertising and other income, both active and retired. See the top earners and their sports: 1. Michael Jordan (Basketball) – $1.85bn 2. Tiger Woods…

The post Forbes Lists Best Paid Athletes In History appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.