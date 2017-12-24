Forcados lauds Okowa on projects, devt

The Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Community Development and Project Monitoring, Engr. Kingsley Forcados, has commended the governor over what he described as projects spread and the speedy development of the state.

According to hin, the governor’s passion for sustainable development in the riverine communities is laudable, saying Okowa just last week in Burutu the headquarters of Burutu Local Government, recommitted himself to make sufficient provision to kickstart the ongoing Ayakoromo bridge that will link other riverine communities and bolster socio-economic activities for the welfare of all Deltans.

His words: “In spite the paucity of funds, and the dwindling of oil prices, we have encountered in the country, the governor has unparalleled leadership acumen in making a footprint of developmental strides in all the 25-local government areas of the state. This clearly attributes, His Excellency is forthright, genuine, focused, detribalized and committed to a better Delta of accelerated prosperity”.

“More importantly is the 2018 appropriation bill being signed into law, which will address most of the fundamental issues in the state. I think it is practically an injustice to humanity for one to tag the governor as not doing enough in addressing the temporal challenges facing the state. The administration of Dr. Okowa is committed to bringing massive development to all nooks and crannies of the state, this he has justified through his outbursts and has vigorously shown by assuring more funds to DESOPADEC to implement fiscal capital projects.

