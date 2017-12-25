 Force Telcos to extend unused data roll over to 30 days – Subscribers tell NCC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Force Telcos to extend unused data roll over to 30 days – Subscribers tell NCC

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has said the 14 days ​being proposed by ​the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ​as the grace period of unused data roll ​was not enough. Instead​, ​the association has called for an extension of unused data roll over to 30 days. President of NATCOMS, Chief Deolu Ogunbanjo, ​in Lagos​,​ said […]

Force Telcos to extend unused data roll over to 30 days – Subscribers tell NCC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.