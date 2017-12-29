 Foreign Insurance Firms And Others Colluded To Defraud Nigeria Of Billions With Previous Regimes, Says Buhari – SaharaReporters.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Foreign Insurance Firms And Others Colluded To Defraud Nigeria Of Billions With Previous Regimes, Says Buhari – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


SaharaReporters.com

Foreign Insurance Firms And Others Colluded To Defraud Nigeria Of Billions With Previous Regimes, Says Buhari
SaharaReporters.com
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said the country's rice importation bill has fallen by 90 percent. He also restated his administration's determination to continue to strengthen agricultural reforms until the country's food exportation capacity
Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation – President BuhariVanguard
Rice, beans importation into Nigeria reduce by over 90% – BuhariPremium Times
Former Kebbi governor, deputy defect to APCGuardian (blog)
The Punch –Daily Trust
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.