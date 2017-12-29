Foreign Insurance Firms And Others Colluded To Defraud Nigeria Of Billions With Previous Regimes, Says Buhari – SaharaReporters.com
Foreign Insurance Firms And Others Colluded To Defraud Nigeria Of Billions With Previous Regimes, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said the country's rice importation bill has fallen by 90 percent. He also restated his administration's determination to continue to strengthen agricultural reforms until the country's food exportation capacity …
Nigeria must regain its pride in food exportation – President Buhari
Rice, beans importation into Nigeria reduce by over 90% – Buhari
Former Kebbi governor, deputy defect to APC
