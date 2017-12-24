Former Arsenal Defender Eboue Reveals How he now Sleeps on A Friend’s Floor, Almost Committed Suicide

Due to the nature of the sport, many footballers find themselves in nasty financial situations after they retire. Also, a lack of education and proper financial planning has been the end of many once glorious players. Former Arsenal defender and Ivorian player, Emmanuel Eboue is now one of them after he narrated how he lost all…

The post Former Arsenal Defender Eboue Reveals How he now Sleeps on A Friend’s Floor, Almost Committed Suicide appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

