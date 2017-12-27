 Former Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah elected Liberia’s president | Nigeria Today
Former Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah elected Liberia’s president

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News

Former World Player of the Year, George Weah, has been voted president of Liberia after clinching 12 of the 15 counties in the West African nation. The ex- soccer star becomes the 25th president of Liberia. Hours before the results were announced Weah took to Twitter to thank all his supporters, saying he plans to […]

