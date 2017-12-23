 Former BBnaija Housemate, Gifty Shows Off Her Round Boobs In A Slinky Night Photo | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former BBnaija Housemate, Gifty Shows Off Her Round Boobs In A Slinky Night Photo

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Former BB-naija housemate, Gifty put her boobs on display in a new video. Gifty who was once an actress took to her insta stories to flaunts her boobs.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.