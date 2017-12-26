 Former Maseno student leader killed in road rage incident – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Maseno student leader killed in road rage incident – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Former Maseno student leader killed in road rage incident
Daily Nation
Thika Superhighway. A deadly road rage incident leaves one man dead in Zimmerman, Nairobi. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By FRED MUKINDA More by this Author By SAMWEL OWINO More by this Author. Police are investigating a road
Former student leader dies after rowdy matatu conductors viciously attack himTUKO.CO.KE
Former University leader allegedly beaten to death by matatu crewHivisasa

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.