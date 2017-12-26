 Former President Mahama appeals for peace in Liberia – Ghana News Agency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former President Mahama appeals for peace in Liberia – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Ghana News Agency

Former President Mahama appeals for peace in Liberia
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec 26, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, Head of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Liberia has met two candidates with a call on them to exhibit maximum collaboration for peaceful and credible elections. He reiterated at separate
ECOWAS observer team urges Liberians to deliver peaceful, credible run-off electionVanguard
Voting ends in contentious Liberia presidential run-off electionTVC News
Mahama in Liberia for poll run-offGhanaWeb
Modern Ghana (press release) (blog) –Citifmonline
all 14 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.