 Former Styl Plus Singer Tunde Drops “Kinimolese” – P.M. News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Styl Plus Singer Tunde Drops “Kinimolese” – P.M. News

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Former Styl Plus Singer Tunde Drops “Kinimolese”
P.M. News
Tunde Akinsanmi, ex pop musical group Styl Plus singer is out with “Kinimolese”. In this beautiful song which is a classic musical piece, Tunde is singing and playing the keyboard at the same time and we are loving it. The lyrics of the song is so deep
Styl Plus Group Member, Tunde, Releases New Music Video “Kinimolese”Guardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.