Former Super Eagles Goal Keeper Austin Ejide Loses younger Sister to Death

Austin Ejide, former Super Eagles Goal keeper lost his younger sister Ijeoma Ejide to the cold hands of death few hours ago. He Took It to Facebook to announce the Sad incident He Wrote : “My baby sister is gone ! Words cannot express the pain i feel. I’ve lost you to the cold […]

The post Former Super Eagles Goal Keeper Austin Ejide Loses younger Sister to Death appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

