Four inhabitants of orphanage home wed in Kebbi

On Friday 22nd December, Governor Abubakar Atiku Badugu of Kebbi State and Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar gave out four female orphans of the State Government Orphanage Home, Birnin Kebbi Childrens home, in marriage. The Nation reports that N130,000 was paid as bride price in the nikkah ceremony which held at the Palace of Emir of Gwandu and […]

