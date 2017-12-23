Four killed as gunman invades carol service in Kaduna – TheCable
Four killed as gunman invades carol service in Kaduna
At least four persons were killed while many sustained injuries after a gunman broke into the venue of a Christmas carol service at Nindem village in Jema'a local government area of Kaduna state. The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening. In his …
