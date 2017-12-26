 Four people die in hospital after accident on Kericho-Kisumu Highway – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Four people die in hospital after accident on Kericho-Kisumu Highway – The Standard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Four people die in hospital after accident on Kericho-Kisumu Highway
The Standard
Christmas Day turned tragic after four people including a traffic police officer manning a roadblock in Kericho died following a road accident involving a bus heading to Kisumu. ALSO READ: Hundreds netted in NTSA crackdown. The traffic police officer
Kenya: 3 Killed As Kisumu-Bound Githurai Bus Crashes in KerichoAllAfrica.com
Notorious Githurai 45 bus kills 3 in KerichoZIPO.CO.KE

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.