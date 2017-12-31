 Fraudster sentenced to 13275 years’ jail term – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fraudster sentenced to 13275 years’ jail term – The Punch

Posted on Dec 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Fraudster sentenced to 13275 years' jail term
The Punch
Pudit Kittithradilok, 34, received the harsh punishment after he pleaded guilty to operating a Ponzi scheme in Thailand that earned his companies upwards of $160m. His confession got him a 50 per cent discount on his jail term, which reduced it to 6
Thai Fraudster Sentenced To 13000 Years In Jail, Gets Only 6600 Years After Pleading GuiltyIndiatimes.com
A Thai conman has been sentenced to over 13000 years in prisonBusiness Insider

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.