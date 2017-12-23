 French, Niger Presidents Discus Migration, Extremism – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
French, Niger Presidents Discus Migration, Extremism – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Dec 23, 2017


French, Niger Presidents Discus Migration, Extremism
French President Emmanuel Macron promised more than 400 million euros ($474 million) in aid over four years to Niger during a visit and told the country's president he was ready to strengthen France's presence in the Sahel. Dec. 23, 2017, at 1:56 p.m
