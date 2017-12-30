French Open championship : Serena Williams tastes defeat on her comeback

Serena Williams suffered a defeat on her comeback from a maternity break as French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko powered to victory in the “first to ten points” final set at the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament on Saturday. The 36-year-old Williams looked static and far from full fitness just four months after the birth of her […]

