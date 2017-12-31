Friend of the Kabarak University graduate have recounted how the selfie session ended in his death – TUKO.CO.KE
|
Friend of the Kabarak University graduate have recounted how the selfie session ended in his death
The 23-year-old Kabarak University graduate identified as Elvis Keter wanted to have a photo of him alone when he slipped and fell into Molo river on Friday, December 29 evening. His friends narrated how they had spent the last moments together before …
